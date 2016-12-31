Final Days to See CLAY at Tempe Center for the Arts

Head to downtown Tempe and explore CLAY on display now through December 31, 2016 at Tempe Center for the Arts (TCA), a wonderful exhibition that the entire is sure to enjoy!

CLAY celebrates TCA’s 9th anniversary as well as wonderful Arizona Artists who specifically work with clay. Visitors are sure to enjoy this exhibition of diverse ceramic artwork, history, imagery, and fun! The collection of work on display is innovative, captivating and often provocative, highlighting the beauty and complexity of the “clay” and how skillfully the artists handle their medium.

The exhibition was selected by a distinguished panel which reviewed numerous submissions, resulting in the selection of 21 artists from around Arizona. CLAY curated by Tempe Gallery Coordinator, Michelle Nichols-Dock featuring a fantastic list of artists that includes: Sandy Blain, Eric Boos, Trisha Burrough, Christine Cassano, Miro Chun, Jasen Evoy, Moira Marti Geoffrion, Magda Gluszek, Elaine Isner, Bill Jamison, Jane Kelsey Mapel, Sandra Luerhsen, Constance McBride, Farraday Newsome, George Penaloza, Jeff Reich, Kazuma Sambe, Joan Waters, Danielle Wood, and Loren Yagoda.

Highlights from the exhibition include: “Sirens I, II, III” created by Danielle Wood are porcelain with a low fired crawl glaze inspired by a collaboration with poet Angie Dell and are the artist’s interruption of the main characters in the poem abstractly depicted.

Constance McBride depicts two mature faces resting upon each other titled “Whispers” that are both powerful and emotionally charged, reflecting upon the artist’s experiences dealing with aging, mother-daughters relationships and Alzheimer's disease. A female figure holding a briefcase and rooster walking through the grass is witty and quirky created by Elaine Isner titled “Artist and Model” .

An eye catching mixed media kinetic installation titled “Manumission” suspended from the ceiling, featuring a translucent round panel layered with twine with over 300 hand formed porcelain pieces and small round mirrors tethered down and spilling onto the floor created by local artist Christine Cassano.

The TCA is a beautiful 3,500 square-foot visual arts space showcasing a variety of artwork by local and internationally recognized artists. Admission to the TCA Gallery is free with viewing hours Tuesday-Thursday 10-6 pm, Friday 10-7:30pm and on Saturday 11-6 pm (Check website for Holiday hours) and is located at 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway Tempe. Currently the TCA is preparing for their new exhibition Western POP slated to open January 13, 2017 and will be on display through May 6, 2017.

Visit the TCA Gallery online for more information regarding this exhibition, the gallery, or special events (http://www.tempe.gov/city-hall/community-services/tempe-center-for-the-arts/gallery-at-tca). *Images are courtesy and copyright of TCA and Nicole Royse.