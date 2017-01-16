Phoenix Art Museum Showcases Kehinde Wiley & Emphatics

Just weeks left to revel in stunning contemporary fashions of Emphatics: Avant-Garde Fashion 1963-2013 and examine the highly anticipated portrait exhibition from renown artist Kehinde Wiley: New Republic.

It is the perfect time of year to head to the Phoenix Art Museum and explore these stellar reviewed exhibitions, enjoy exciting special events or simply meander through the eclectic collections from around the globe.

Emphatics: Avant-Garde Fashion 1963-2013 is a multi-media fashion exhibition showcasing beautiful fashion, accessories and much more. This extensive collection was recently purchased by the Phoenix Art Museum and this is the first time the collection is being exhibited in its entirety. “This comprehensive archive features fashions and accessories by renowned designers such as Alexander McQueen, Issey Miyake, Thierry Mugler, John Galliano, Romeo Gigli, Alaia and Jean Paul Gaultier with original runway show invitations, videos and other materials and accessories,” according to the Phoenix Art Museum website. This exhibition features a large and diverse collection of contemporary fashions and ephemera from James and Karin Legato, owners of Emphatics Boutique in Pittsburgh. The Emphatics exhibition will be on view at the Phoenix Art Museum through January 16, 2017 in the Steele Gallery and is a special engagement exhibition offered at an additional fee of $5 for all ages.

Kehinde Wiley: New Republic features sixty paintings and sculptures created over the last 14 years of Wiley’s career. His work centers around important ideas of race, gender and politics while focusing on the grand tradition of portraiture. Wiley utilizes classic masterworks such of the “grand aristocratic portraits of the 18th century” as points of reference for his work while using modern day models through “street casting”. “The works presented in Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic raise questions about race, gender, and the politics of representation by portraying contemporary African American men and women using the conventions of traditional European portraiture,” states the Phoenix Art Museum website. “Wiley’s portraits are highly stylized and staged, and draw attention to the dialectic between a history of aristocratic representation and the portrait as a statement of power and the individual’s sense of empowerment,” states the Phoenix Art Museum website. The exhibition will be on display in the Katz Wing on the Main level through January 8, 2017 and is a special engagement exhibition offered at an additional fee of $5 for all ages.

The Phoenix Art Museum is located at 1625 North Central Avenue, Phoenix 85004. The museum is open 10:00am to 9:00pm Wednesday, 10:00am to 5:00pm Thursday through Saturday, and 12:00pm to 5:00pm Sunday. The museum offers a variety of special events, lectures, and docent lead tours throughout the week, along with an excellent museum restaurant and wonderful gift shop. The Museum is closed Monday and Tuesday. General Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-17, $12 for Seniors and $10 for college students w/ID. Museum members and children under age 6 are admitted free. For more about these exhibitions be sure to visit the Phoenix Art Museum online at http://www.phxart.org/exhibition. *All images are courtesy and copyright of the Phoenix Art Museum and Artists.