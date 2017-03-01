Interactive Art Los Trompos Takes Over Scottsdale!

The dynamic Mexican Art Duo Esrawe and Cadena have created a fantastic interactive art installation Los Trompos displayed throughout downtown Scottsdale this winter courtesy of Scottsdale Public Art.

Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena are leading designers and acclaimed artists in Mexico, have created a simply wonderful art installation with Los Trompos that is engaging, colorful and playful. Together Esrawe and Cadena combined their design firms forming E + C, and through their collaboration of style and engineering, created Los Trompos. On December 1st Scottsdale Public Art hosted a special discussion with the talented artists about their Los Trompos installation, their art practices and careers.

*Photo by Abel Klainbau

“Scottsdale Public Art activates outdoor public spaces throughout Scottsdale with the temporary fall installation, Los Trompos: 10 brightly colored, interactive “spinning-top” sculptures,” according to their website. The work is inspired by a “top” a simple child’s toy found around the world and mimicking the act of spinning the top. These “spinning-top” structures are colorful and adorned with fabric woven together in traditional style by Mexican artisans covering the sculptures. Los Trompos is meant to play dual roles as both public art and as rotating seating, encouraging visitors to work together to spin the tops on their bases, which adds motion while interacting with the structures.

The public can engage with the Los Trompos sculptures at various locations across downtown Scottsdale including: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, the Galleria located at Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard, Descending Plazas on South Marshall Way Bridge, SW corner of 5th Avenue and Marshall Way and on the NW corner of Marshall Way and 1st Avenue. The sculptures will eventually travel to different locations around the city and join all 10 sculptures together at the Scottsdale Waterfront for the Canal Convergence, taking place on February 23 - 26, 2017. Once again Scottsdale Public Art has done a wonderful job bringing Los Trompos to the community, a refreshing art installation that is pure fun and perfect for the entire family to enjoy!

Los Trompos will be on display through March 1, 2017 with more information about the temporary public art installation and / or Scottsdale Public Art visit them online at: http://www.scottsdalepublicart.org/temporary-art/los-trompos. *All Images are courtesy and copyright of Scottsdale Public Art, Abel Klainbau, Jonathan Hillyer and Nicole Royse.

*Photo by Jonathan Hillyer