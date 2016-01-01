For the People Hosts “Meet Our Local Makers”

Head over to the For The People Store in Uptown Phoenix for their new series “Meet Our Local Makers” for a special evening with two of our valleys most talented artists!

For The People is a modern home and accessory store with a focus on good design that features an impressive collection of goods and designers including Alessi, Design House Stockholm, and local designers. Tonight from 6pm-8pm visitors will enjoy "Meet the Artist Night” showcasing the work of two delightful artists Heidi Abrahamson and Daniel Shepherd in store. It is the perfect opportunity to do some holiday shopping, get to know some great local artisans and enjoy holiday inspired refreshments and small bites from LeDinersaur.

Heidi Abrahamson of Heidi Abrahamson Modern Jewelry and Daniel Shepherd of Too fang skinny will be in store to showcase some of their amazing creations. Abrahamson is a fantastic modern jewelry designer primarily self-taught designing, constructing and sculpting jewelry as modern architecture for the body. She maintains a studio in Phoenix and sells her jewelry at For The People in Phoenix and Flow Modern Design Gallery in Palm Springs. Daniel Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix who creates fascinating abstract paintings and collages. Shepherd has exhibited extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs in addition to being featured in numerous publications and his work is included in private collections around the world.

For The People is a fantastic modern home and accessory store that strives to “gives our customers visionary access to great lifestyle design products and an exciting venue to showcase talented artists' work, combining elements that are urban, hip, sophisticated, mid century, romantic, pop, retro and anything else that tickles our fancy into one authentic and stunning collection,” states the For The People website. For The People is located at 5102 North Central Ave, Phoenix. For more information about tonight’s special event or this amazing store visit forthepeoplestore.com. *Images are courtesy and copyright of the artists and For The People Store.