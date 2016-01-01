Gallery Corner: Tieken Studio & Gallery

The Tieken Gallery is a stunning midcentury modern art gallery located in beautiful Paradise Valley owned and operated by husband and wife team Fred and Gail Tieken.

The Tieken Gallery showcases namesake artist Fred Tieken’s bold and expressionistic artwork, in addition to other great national and international artists with exhibitions schedule throughout the year. Fred has garnered a stellar reputation as an artist and both he and Gail are highly involved in both the Phoenix and Los Angeles art communities. They split their time between his studios in Venice Beach and Paradise Valley, which eventually lead to the Tieken’s building the Tieken Gallery and expanding his studio. In addition to the beautiful gallery and studio patrons can experience a light-filled botanical garden complemented with a vibrant collection of sculptures.

The Tieken Studio & Gallery recently celebrated it’s one year anniversary with a big soiree kicking off their fall season with a dynamic joint exhibition showcasing acclaimed Los Angeles based artists Emmeric Konrad and Richard Kessler in The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Each artist offers a unique style and strong voice centering on pop-infused imagery that is often gritty and perverse reflecting obvious modern art influences.

Konrad’s paintings are humorously manic expressions of innocently troubled characters interacting and willfully acting out, a result of his contrary experiences between his service in the military and that of the art world. While Kessler a pop deconstructionist artist whose work is influenced by the Dadaist art movement and the early punk rock scene, lovingly dissects the decaying landscape of industrial downtown LA with references to classic film interspersed throughout his work.

The Tieken’s just returned from a very success week at Art Week Miami, where Fred had work represented by two galleries in two prestigious art fairs including Spectrum Miami with bG Gallery and X Contemporary Art Fair with {9} The Gallery. Now Fred is currently busy in his studio preparing for his return to the LA Art Show that will be happening early next year, January 11-15, 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Phoenix Magazine just named the Tieken Gallery “Best Hidden Art Gallery” for 2016!

The Tieken Studio and Gallery is located at 5202 East Gold Dust Avenue, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253. For more information regarding Fred Tieken or the Tieken Studio & Gallery be sure to visit fredtieken.com. **Artwork Images are courtesy and copyright of Fred Tieken and First Tieken Gallery Image is courtesy and copyright of A.O. Tucker.