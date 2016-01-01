Meet Artist, City Planner, and Designer Chris Maker

Local artist Chris Maker seamlessly blends his background in the arts, city planning and architecture to create intriguing artwork.

Chris Maker was traditionally trained in the arts receiving his Bachelors of Fine Arts from University of Minnesota. He continued his education receiving his Master’s Degree in City Planning from the University of Cincinnati, as well as receiving his Masters of Architecture from The Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. Due to his diverse background, Maker is able to bring his unique perspective and extensive background in city planning and architecture creating artwork that is fresh and captivating for the last twenty years, as well as being a talented designer at Fimbres Design Studio.

Maker’s work presents an inimitable grasp of design, medium and subject while bringing together interesting subjects and ideas. When asked about his work and inspiration Maker states, “My work is an exploration of people, the environment and the political state, with an interest of literal and figurative signs in cultural phenomenon, architecture and city planning.“ The artist is concerned with the ways these forces shape perceptions, social interactions and daily activities explored through “working with allegory, philosophical narratives, personal anecdotes, and overarching themes, such as man versus the environment to express these relationships,” remarks Maker.

Maker is a former member of the artist collective Eye Lounge and he has extensively exhibited his artwork across the nation most recently exhibiting with ASU Gammage Auditorium, Eye Lounge, Frontal Lobe Gallery and Mesa Contemporary Art Museum. Recently in February 2016 Maker had a solo retrospective exhibition at the monOrchid entitled Chris Maker: People, Place and State 2005-2015. This exhibition showcased ten years of work and artistic development in Maker’s career. His work has been features in publications both online and in print including Arizona Republic, Art Slant, AZCulture.com, Downtown Devil, Java Magazine and Phoenix New Times. *All images are courtesy and copyright of the Chris Maker and Nicole Royse.