AZ Foothills Partners with 1MISSION to Help Those in Need of Shelter

June 20, 2017 (Scottsdale, AZ) - Throughout the world, 1.6 billion people lack adequate shelter – living in dirt-floor houses made of scrap wood, tarps, and trash. These conditions lead to a variety of problems, ranging from insecurity to forced evictions to serious health complications. In an effort to change this dire situation AZ Foothills will proudly sponsor 1MISSION 2017 Gala on December 9. The fundraising event is expected to bring in 750 guests and feature interactive exhibits, short videos, and dynamic speakers. Through partnership, AZ Foothills aims to connect to the communities’ 1MISSION serves and show how guests can help make a difference

“AZ Foothills has always been dedicated to giving back to our community,” says President and Publisher Michael S. Dee. “We are now excited support not only the local community but also those we work with in Mexico through our InMexico publication. We truly want to make a difference in the world,” he concluded.

“On behalf of 1MISSION and the families we serve, I want to say thank you. The sponsorship provided by Michael and AZ Foothills will help bring awareness and ultimately build more houses for families who have earned them,” said Jason Schneider Law, founder and CEO of 1MISSION. “Time and again, we have seen what a difference safe, secure houses make for families in poverty. They protect families from weather, disease, and other threats while unlocking dead capital.”

Tickets for the Gala will go on sale in September. For more information and all the latest event updates, visit 1MISSION.org/gala. To join AZ Foothills as a sponsor of the event, contact Kristen Keogh at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

1MISSION is a community development organization giving people in poverty the opportunity to earn a house by serving their community. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit with offices in Phoenix, 1MISSION has programs in Mexico, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. Since 2008, more than 600 families have earned safe, secure homes by serving a combined 100,000+ hours through initiatives like community gardens, health programs, and job skills training. Thanks to a committed group of individuals and institutions that cover U.S. operating costs, 100% of public donations go directly to projects and programs in the field, ensuring even greater impact in the communities we serve. For more information, visit 1MISSION.org

AZFoothills.com is the Valley's fastest-growing Web site. Arizona Foothills Magazine and Arizona Foothills Online are dedicated to providing resourceful information on dining, entertainment, homes, fashion, culture and events in Arizona.

Scottsdale-based Media That Deelivers, Inc. (www.mediathatdeelivers.com) is a leading luxury magazine publisher that produces many titles in its luxury collection of magazines, including the monthly Arizona Foothills Magazine, bi-annual Society, annual InArizona, Arizona Foothills Tucson Online, InMexico Magazine, and InMexico.com. The company also publishes an array of custom products for world-renowned organizations.

.