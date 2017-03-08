AZ Foothills Launches Brand New Online Contest: Nonprofit of the Year

March 8, 2017 – AZ Foothills is proud to present the all-new Nonprofit of the Year Contest in its 20th year as the Valley’s number one luxury lifestyle brand. Over the last two decades AZ Foothills has been honored to support dozens of charity organizations and fundraising efforts, donating millions of dollars in media. In an effort to continue its spirit of giving, AZ Foothills will award a $100,000 media sponsor package to the Nonprofit of the Year competition winner. The Nonprofit of the Year contest will recognize hundreds of incredible charitable groups Valley-wide. Voting will begin on AZFoothills.com April 3, 2017 and run through May 26, 2017. Supporters may vote once per day, per e-mail address for their charity of choice.

AZ Foothills is currently accepting Nonprofit of the Year nominations now through March 20. Nominations can be sent to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and must include the following:

- Organization name

- Website

- Contact name

- Contact email

AZ Foothills continues to deliver on its promise to be "more than a magazine" by producing Arizona’s most highly anticipated and well received contests. Nonprofit of the Year will join the brands other popular signature competitions including Best of Our Valley, Face of Foothills Model Search, and Dog Days of Summer Cutest Dog. Online, AZFoothills.com is one of the top ten thousand most visited websites in the US with more than 3.8 million monthly impressions. On social media AZ Foothills also remains number one with more than 400,000 followers combined, far surpassing any other media company in the state. The publications overwhelming reach will allow visibility for Nonprofit of the Year participants like never before.

‘We understand that our communities have made AZ Foothills successful and we are privileged to give back” said President and Publisher Michael Dee. “We receive thousands of requests for donations annually and wanted to provide an even bigger opportunity for our local charitable organizations and chapters” he stated.

