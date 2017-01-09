AZ Foothills Launches New Stays Section and E-Newsletter

January 9, 2017 (Scottsdale, AZ) – AZFoothills.com, the Valley’s number one authority on luxury lifestyle, is ringing in the New Year with the launch of an all-new Stays section and e-newsletter. AZFoothills.com Stays is an all-access pass to the best Arizona resorts have to offer encompassing everything one would need to know about resort happenings throughout Arizona and beyond.

Arizona resorts are a hot bed of world-class eateries, top-notch spa facilities and special event settings that tourists and locals alike visit on a regular basis to satisfy their travel tastes. Stays keeps readers in the know about all the hottest in hospitality news, events, special rates, spa offerings, chef spotlights, golf experiences, celebrity sightings, renovations, trip ideas to nearby destinations from SoCal to Sedona, and much more.

Launching on Monday January 9th, and continuing every Monday throughout the year, Stays features will be shared in a brand new E-Newsletter reaching 93,000 subscribers. The Stays E-Newsletter joins AZFoothills.com current schedule including Soiree featuring photos from the past weekends most elite events on Tuesday, About Town showcasing the Valley’s top news stories on Thursday, and Weekend previewing the upcoming weekend’s events and foodie bites on Friday.

“AZFoothills.com continues to be the fastest growing online media source in the Valley,” says President and Publisher Michael S. Dee. “We are constantly striving to be the top source for luxury travel and remain number one by providing fresh new content daily that interests our readers,” he concluded.

AZFoothills.com is the Valley's fastest-growing Web site. Arizona Foothills Magazine and Arizona Foothills Online are dedicated to providing resourceful information on dining, entertainment, homes, fashion, culture and events in Arizona.

Scottsdale-based Media That Deelivers, Inc. (www.mediathatdeelivers.com) is a leading luxury magazine publisher that produces many titles in its luxury collection of magazines, including the monthly Arizona Foothills Magazine, bi-annual Society, annual InArizona, and Arizona Foothills Tucson Online. The company also publishes an array of custom products for world-renowned organizations.

