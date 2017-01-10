AZ Foothills Launches InArizona 2017

January 10, 2017 (Scottsdale, AZ) - AZ Foothills, the Valley’s number one authority on luxury lifestyle, has launches its 2017 issue of the Valley’s only luxury travel magazine and comprehensive tourism focused guide, InArizona. Now in its fifth year, Arizona Foothills Magazine special thirteenth edition 130+ page book highlights Arizona’s crème de la crème while targeting state forty-eight visitors throughout the calendar year. The web component of InArizona is hosted on AZFoothills.com which is one of the top 10,000 most visited website in the United States.

The InArizona print publication premieres in January of each year, just in time for some of the Nation’s largest and most publicized events hosted in the Valley of the Sun. In addition, more than fifty thousand copies are available throughout the year at the Valley’s top luxury resorts, Sky Harbor airport, private air hangars, premium shopping destinations, Arizona CVBs, and more. InArizona editorial includes elite experiences as chosen by Arizona Foothills tastemakers along with choice content for every palette and predilection from dining and nightlife to resorts and spas to shopping and adventures.

AZFoothills.com sees more than 200,000 unique visitors per month and targets visitors with the same InArizona print editorial content on the micro site. The micro site remains live online for the entire calendar year allowing AZFoothills.com to provide more reader service to its primarily elite and affluent tourism driven demographic with SEO friendly listings. InArizona content is also shared through AZ Foothills social media platforms, which rank number one among all media outlets in Arizona with more than 400,000 followers

“Tourism is such a large part of our state’s economy and we wanted to provide the ultimate, most comprehensive guide of what to do for visitors and locals alike,” says President and Publisher Michael S. Dee. He went on to say, “we actually find that more locals use the book over the course of the year and continue to visit the micro-site long after it launches. It’s a great indication that our Editors really have their fingers on the pulse of our Valley and beyond.”

Scottsdale-based Media That Deelivers, Inc. (www.mediathatdeelivers.com) is a leading luxury magazine publisher that produces many titles in its luxury collection of magazines, including the monthly Arizona Foothills Magazine, annual InArizona, Arizona Foothills Tucson Online, InMexico Magazine, and InMexico.com. The company also publishes an array of custom products for world-renowned organizations.

Check out InArizona here.

Follow AZ Foothills on Instagram here.