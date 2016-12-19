AZ Foothills Releases Instagram Demographics

December 19, 2016 (Scottsdale, AZ) – AZ Foothills, the Valley’s number one luxury lifestyle brand, is proud to close out 2016 with more followers on its Instagram accounts than any other media company in Arizona. AZ Foothills two signature accounts, @azfoothills and @bestofourvalley continue to grow on a weekly basis with a current combined follower count of more than 259 thousand. The accounts have seen consistently climbing numbers over the past year as AZ Foothills continues to grow with a combination of signature contests, events, and programs like Dog Days of Summer, Face of Foothills, Best of Our Valley, and more.

AZ Foothills accounts retains its fan base with trending content both local and national, features everything from prominent people and places, luxury fashion and homes, hot events, premiere dining, motivational quotes and more. Vibrant, unique images synonymous with the brands signature style, substance, and sophistication are uploaded three to four times per day. Within that schedule, AZ Foothills offers a limited number of sponsored Instagram posts to help advertisers share their message with almost three hundred thousand followers and counting.

No other Arizona Media Company comes close to AZ Foothills on Instagram as outlined below:

@azfoothills - 255k

@abc15Arizona 65.3k

@bestofourvalley 40.3k

@azcentral 38.1k

@phxmagazine 32.3k

@cbs5az 14.6k

@phoenixnewtimes 12.4k

@live1015 11k

@knixcountry 9.9k

@modluxscottsdale 2.5k

@yelpphx 3.3k

@AZFoothills Follower Demographics

Followers on @AZFoothills are primarily females ages 18 – 44 residing mostly in Phoenix Metro followed by Scottsdale, Chandler/Gilbert, and then Tucson. The most out of state followers come from New York state followed by California.

“We are proud to say that AZ Foothills celebrates its 20th year in 2017 and in that time has become Arizona’s most trusted luxury brand” says President and Publisher Michael Dee. “We are more than just a magazine, we are a lifestyle brand with a solid constantly growing audience in this competitive field. We love what we do have the best team to deliver it,” he stated.

AZFoothills.com is the Valley's fastest-growing Web site. Arizona Foothills Magazine and Arizona Foothills Online are dedicated to providing resourceful information on dining, entertainment, homes, fashion, culture and events in Arizona.

Scottsdale-based Media That Deelivers, Inc. (www.mediathatdeelivers.com) is a leading luxury magazine publisher that produces many titles in its luxury collection of magazines, including the monthly Arizona Foothills Magazine, annual InArizona, bi-annual Society Magazine, Arizona Foothills Tucson Online, InMexico Magazine, and InMexico.com. The company also publishes an array of custom products for world-renowned organizations.

